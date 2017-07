Venezuela: The Rebellion of the Rich

This Monday was announced that the banker Fortunato Benacerraf Saías, directive of the financial institution 100% Bank, was detained due to his link to other businessmen who are being investigated for conspiracy against the National Electoral Council (CNE). They were denounced for illegal association with the purpose to sabotage the election of the Constitutive Assembly. This information confirms that in Venezuela, the rebellion is of the Rich.

Benacerraf, the visible leader of a three generation banker family of Sephardic Jew origin, joins the growing list of businessmen from different sectors that have actively and directly joined the conspirative actions to overthrow Nicolás Maduro, elected in 2013 and who is in office until 2019.

Even though when the Venezuelan bourgeoisie and their political operators, associated in a complex coalition of parties called “Democratic Unity Table” (MUD), have always tried to reduce the visibility of their representatives, in these last three months of violent protests they could not hide their financial and operative role of the wealth owners.

The banker, whose detention shall be announced today, is related to Arístides Moreno and to Roberto Picón, both accussed of planning a cyber attack to the networks of the electoral organism in order to prevent the National Constitutive Assembly elections from happening this July 30.

Moreno is the CEO and founder of a conglomerate of financial services, Inversur and president of a gas distribution company at Caracas, Domegas. He also is an executive member of another company of cleaning services, Venezuela’s Fuller.

While Picón is only a directive and member of the IT company, Consein, which operates in Venezuela and Panamá and is the main commercial ally of Microsoft.In this company, the main shareholder is Isaac Saías Eseyeg, a relative of Fortunato Benacerraf and directive of the 100% Bank.

It stands out that Moreno and Picón were always presented as assessors in the MUD and never as businessmen, with the obvious objective of reducing the public impact of this information.

One of the most highlighted actions of the economical groups was the economical contribution in order to finance this kind of activities. For that they have organized donatives captation programs through specialized web pages and social networks.

An analysis of the biggest three initiatives, that in only 10 days managed to raise around 100 thousand dollars for the purchase of helmets, shields and medical resources for the protestors, reveals the participation of young heirs from wealthy families who live in the United States.

It is also of high relevance the story of the band that attack with mortars the aerial base La Carlota. This was planned and carried on by the brothers Ricardo and José Gabriel Adib Yatim, owners of several companies. They acted with the collaboration of Andrés Sena Pereira, a representative of a food importer that only in 2014 received 10 million dollars at an official or preferential rate.

At the same time, it is worth mentioning that one of the men who acted in the public lynching of the young Orlando Figuera, on May 20 in Altamira, is Enzo Franchini Oliveros, of 32 years old, an associate and manager of a construction company which was the contractor of the Brazilian Odebrecht.

Other example of the participation of the bourgeoisie in the violent events, is the case of a Barinas’ landowner, who lent a bulldozer to support the plunder and destruction of public buildings in the city of Socopó.

While in the Merida state, the action of a stockman supplying with food, booze and guns to those who exercised violence in the Obispo Ramos de Lora district was recorded.

The relationship between these events ratifies that the alleged rebellion that is happening in Venezuela is being directed and executed by a part of the entrepreneurship, who has seen their interests compromised before the inclusion and distribution policies of the petroleum fees developed by the Commander Hugo Chávez and continued by the actual president Nicolás Maduro.

Me gusta: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado

Compartir