Some 20 crimes committed by venezuelan right wing, says expert

”The Venezuelan opposition has committed some 20 crimes in a repeated and systematic way during almost four months of violent riots triggered in the country,” said expert Victor Hugo Majano.

In his article ‘Los 20 delitos de la oposición venezolana’, (The 20 crimes of the Venezuelan opposition), published on the website La Tabla, Majano said that he identified the crimes committed by the extreme right-wing after a detailed review of the calls made by the opposition and the implementation of a clear plan to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro.

In this regard, he said that his research was also based on statements made by the opposition in which they ratify and justify the actions.

Majano said that sometimes the lack of public condemnation and the repetition of the actions are also noticeable and that these actions were not isolated.

Among the criminal actions of the extreme right-wing, Majano mentioned the burning of people, homes and vehicles, attacks with explosives loaded with irregular ammunition or fuel that can cause serious injury and death and the recruitment of adolescents, children and differently abled people as fighters.

‘Other crimes identified are people carrying and using firearms, including rifles, in actions called as demonstrations of protest, public roads blocked, and calls for general strikes threatening to attack businesses,’ said Majano.

Violent attacks have also been perpetrated against educational centers, military bases and settlements of Chavist leaders and their families, as well as public, community and private media.

Majano reiterated that this coup plot has claimed the lives of more than 100 Venezuelans, injured thousands of people and caused damages valued in millions of USD.

Nota de Prensa Latina

Me gusta: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado

Compartir